Oesterle produced two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The pair of helpers accounted for Oesterle's first NHL points of the campaign through 10 appearances. He's been filling in as a top-four option with Chris Tanev (upper body) out. Oesterle's also produced eight shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. His place in the lineup isn't fully secure, and his lack of offense should make the 31-year-old unappealing to the majority of fantasy managers.