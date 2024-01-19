Oesterle has played in seven of the Flames' nine games in January.

Oesterle has stepped into the lineup with Dennis Gilbert (concussion) out. While it's good for Oesterle to get playing time, he hasn't tallied a point since his two-assist game Dec. 16 versus the Lightning. The 31-year-old could be at risk of being placed on waivers once Gilbert or Oliver Kylington (personal) are ready to join the big club.