Oesterle agreed to a one-year, $925,000 contract with Calgary on Sunday.
Oesterle was credited with two goals, nine assists and 68 blocked shots in 52 games with Detroit last season. He is projected to occupy a depth role with the Flames in 2023-24, suiting up as a third-pairing defender when he's called upon to be in the lineup.
