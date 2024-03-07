Oesterle was placed on waivers by the Flames on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Oesterle's waiver designation likely means he will be the odd man out once Daniiol Miromanov can join the team. The 31-year-old Oesterle was in the lineup versus Seattle on Monday, registering two hits and one block in 14:07 of ice time, and could still suit up in Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, though Dennis Gilbert is also an option.