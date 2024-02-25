Oesterle has been a healthy scratch for 10 straight games.

Oesterle gained traction in the Flames' lineup in January, but that role disappeared with the season debut of Oliver Kylington and the Flames' waiver claim on Brayden Pachal. For now, Oesterle is a healthy scratch, but he should get a chance to play if Chris Tanev or Noah Hanifin get traded away. Oesterle has two assists, 18 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 20 hits through 21 outings.