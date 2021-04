Leivo scored a goal on four shots and doled out three hits Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

Leivo expanded Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the third period, stealing the puck puck in the offensive zone and fighting his way to the slot before lifting a backhander past netminder Jake Allen. It was the fifth goal of the season for the first-year Flame, who has seven points in 34 games.