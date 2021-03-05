Leivo scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Leivo corralled a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and beat Matt Murray in the final minute of the first period. That tally stood as the game-winner Thursday, and it was also Leivo's first goal as a Flame. The 27-year-old winger has added two assists, 27 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 19 appearances. Leivo will be in the rotation for top-six minutes, but he'll need to show more consistent chemistry with players like Gaudreau and Sean Monahan if he wants to stick on a scoring line.