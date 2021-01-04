Leivo (kneecap) is skating on a line with Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm on the first day training camp, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Leivo has put his injury in the rear-view mirror and has also opened camp in an enticing top-six role. It remains to be seen whether he can hold on to this spot in the lineup, but if he does, Leivo could become a serviceable option in deeper fantasy formats thanks to his deployment alongside a pair of players who have averaged over 60 points in the last two seasons.