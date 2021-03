Leivo scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Leivo opened the scoring at 17:13 of the first period. That snapped an eight-game point drought for the 27-year-old winger. The Ontario native hasn't been able to replicate his scoring rate from last year -- he has six points in 30 contests this season, compared to 19 points in 36 outings in 2019-20.