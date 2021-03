Leivo scored twice in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Leivo entered Thursday with just one goal in 20 appearances, but he's up to three tallies and five points after his 21st game as a Flame. The 27-year-old winger worked with Derek Ryan and Sam Bennett on the fourth line -- both of his linemates assisted on his two goals. Leivo can fit in just about anywhere in the lineup, but head coach Darryl Sutter will likely keep his fourth line together for a bit after they played well Thursday.