Leivo (kneecap) signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Flames on Saturday.

Leivo was limited to just 36 games with the Canucks last season due to a kneecap injury, but he was pretty productive when healthy, notching seven goals and 19 points over that span. He likely won't produce at the same rate with Calgary in 2020-21, but he'll still be a rock-solid, bottom-six option that can chip in on the power play from time to time.