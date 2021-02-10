Leivo notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Leivo only saw 7:16 of ice time, lowest among Flames skaters, but he had a secondary assist on linemate Byron Froese's tally in the second period. The limited usage is because Leivo has struggled in the start to his Flames career -- he has just two assists, 15 shots on goal and six hits through 11 contests. With such low production, there's a chance the 27-year-old winger could face challenges from Dominik Simon or Zac Rinaldo for playing time.