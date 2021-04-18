site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Justin Kirkland: Ascends to taxi squad
Kirkland was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Kirkland will get a chance to practice with the Flames. The 24-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut.
