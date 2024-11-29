Kirkland suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's tilt against Columbus and won't return to the game, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.
Kirkland had two goals, eight points and 44 hits in 20 appearances going into Friday's action. If he can't play Saturday in Pittsburgh, then Adam Klapka will likely draw into the lineup.
