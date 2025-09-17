General manager Craig Conroy said Wednesday that all of the Flames' players are healthy, indicating Kirkland has recovered from ACL surgery, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kirkland was not individually named in the update, but considering he is over nine months removed from the surgery, it tracks that he is healthy enough to participate in camp activities. The 29-year-old was off to a positive start with eight points in 21 games while occupying a fourth-line role last year, and that's the type of role he'll be expected to fill if he makes the Flames this year.