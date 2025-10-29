Flames' Justin Kirkland: Nabs first assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirkland logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The helper was Kirkland's first point in seven outings this season. He's filled a rotational role on the fourth line and has yet to play in more than two games in a row. The Flames have 11 goals over their last three games, showing some life on offense after a slow start, but that's no guarantee Kirkland will be a regular moving forward.
