Kirkland logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Kirkland's first point in seven outings this season. He's filled a rotational role on the fourth line and has yet to play in more than two games in a row. The Flames have 11 goals over their last three games, showing some life on offense after a slow start, but that's no guarantee Kirkland will be a regular moving forward.