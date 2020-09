Kirkland secured a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday.

Kirkland garnered six goals and 22 assists in 53 games for AHL Stockton this season, his fourth year in the minors. Selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old winger is still looking to make his NHL debut but could get that opportunity next year, though most of his games figure to be played at the minor-league level.