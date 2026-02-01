Kirkland was placed on waivers by the Flames, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Sunday.

Kirkland has appeared in 20 games this season, posting one goal and one assist in those contests. However, he was a scratch Saturday night and now the 29-year-old is hitting waivers Sunday. If he clears, he's likely to report to AHL Calgary, where he has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 14 games.