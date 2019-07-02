Flames' Justin Kirkland: Secures two-way deal
Kirkland inked a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Tuesday.
Kirkland put up decent numbers with AHL Milwaukee last season, nine goals and 21 assists in 75 games, but it wasn't enough for the Predators to give him a qualifying offer. The winger figures to spend another year developing in the minors, but could earn a call-up or two during the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...