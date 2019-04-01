Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Back with parent club
Valimaki was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.
The 20-year-old defenseman will get another shot with the big club, as he's produced 14 points in 20 games for Stockton this campaign. Valimaki is expected to suit up in Monday's game against the Kings, but it likely won't change anything from a fantasy perspective, as he has just two points in 22 NHL games this season.
