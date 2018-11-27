Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Considered week-to-week
Valimaki is considered week-to-week with his lower-body injury, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Valimaki's absence will test the Flames' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two points while averaging 15:05 of ice time in 22 appearances this campaign. The 2017 first-round pick will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.
