Valimaki notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Valimaki picked up an assist on Elias Lindholm's game-winning goal in overtime. The helper snapped a nine-game point drought for Valimaki. The Finnish blueliner hasn't taken a big step forward in 2020-21 with 10 points, 71 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 48 contests.