Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Day-to-day with injury
Valimaki (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Coyotes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 20-year-old blueliner has just two points in 22 games, so his absence won't affect the fantasy real. Oliver Kylington will make his season debut in Valimaki's place.
