Valimaki (ankle) will be out of action until late January at the earliest, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Flames general manager, Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Monday and part of what was discussed included a timeline for Valimaki's return. The 20-year-old Finn last played on Nov. 23 and appears to still be at least a few more weeks away from suiting up in a live game.