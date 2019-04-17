Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Drawing into Game 4 lineup
Valimaki will make his first postseason appearance in Wednesday's Game 4 against the Avalanche.
Valimaki has been an observer more often than not since his March 31 recall from AHL Stockton. He replaces Oscar Fantenberg on the third pairing with Rasmus Andersson, as the Flames find themselves in need of a jolt after falling behind 2-1 in the series with Monday's 6-2 loss in Game 3. Valimaki has registered a goal and two assists in 24 games at the NHL level in his rookie year.
