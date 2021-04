Valimaki recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Valimaki earned the secondary helper on Brett Ritchie's third-period tally. This was just Valimaki's second appearance in the last six games. He ended a 14-game point drought with the assist. The Finn has eight points, 45 blocked shots, 50 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 37 outings. He'll likely compete with Nikita Nesterov and Oliver Kylington for playing time over the remainder of the season.