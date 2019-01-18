Valimaki (ankle) will likely be ready to return following the NHL's upcoming All-Star break, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Valimaki returned to practice for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Friday, but it sounds like the All-Star break will afford him enough time to get back to 100 percent ahead of the Flames' Feb. 1 matchup with Washington. Look for another update on the 2017 first-round pick's status once he's activated off injured reserve.