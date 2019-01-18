Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Expected back after All-Star break
Valimaki (ankle) will likely be ready to return following the NHL's upcoming All-Star break, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Valimaki returned to practice for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Friday, but it sounds like the All-Star break will afford him enough time to get back to 100 percent ahead of the Flames' Feb. 1 matchup with Washington. Look for another update on the 2017 first-round pick's status once he's activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Returns to practice rink•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Dealing with high ankle sprain•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Surfaces on IR•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Considered week-to-week•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Lowest ice time among defensemen•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...