Valimaki has been a healthy scratch for the last two games.

Head coach Darryl Sutter has opted for Nikita Nesterov and Michael Stone on the third pairing in the last two games, leaving Valimaki and fellow youngster Oliver Kylington in the press box. This is likely a teachable moment for Valimaki as he plays in his first full NHL campaign. He has seven points, 50 shots on net and 42 blocked shots through 35 games. Expect the Finn to get a turn in the lineup again in the near future, even if he's limited to third-pairing minutes.