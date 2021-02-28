Valimaki scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Valimaki opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, and that sparked the Flames' offense to life. It was the young blueliner's second career goal, and his first since Oct. 17, 2018. The Finn is up to seven points, 34 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 22 games this season. He's solidified a role on the Flames' third pairing.