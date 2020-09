Valimaki was loaned to Tampereen Ilves in Finland on Tuesday.

Valimaki hasn't played an NHL or AHL game since April 19, 2019 after he suffered a torn ACL during offseason training in August 2019. This move will allow the Finnish blueliner to get some game experience ahead of the 2020-21 NHL campaign. He is expected to compete for an NHL job in the upcoming season.