Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Heading to IR
Valimaki (knee) will start the season on injured reserve, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This is merely a procedural move for the Flames. Valimaki tore his ACL in August and isn't expected to return in the first half of the season.
More News
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Suffers ACL injury•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Takes assist in playoff debut•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Drawing into Game 4 lineup•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Records helper in return•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Back with parent club•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Untouchable at deadline•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.