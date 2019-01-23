The Flames sent Valimaki (ankle) to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Valimaki has been on injured reserve since Nov. 23, but he's expected back after the All-Star break with his first chance to crack the lineup Feb. 2 against the Capitals. The 2017 first-round pick had just two points in his first 22 NHL games, and it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play with Stockton over the extended break.