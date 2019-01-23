Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Heads to AHL
The Flames sent Valimaki (ankle) to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Valimaki has been on injured reserve since Nov. 23, but he's expected back after the All-Star break with his first chance to crack the lineup Feb. 2 against the Capitals. The 2017 first-round pick had just two points in his first 22 NHL games, and it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play with Stockton over the extended break.
More News
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Returns to practice rink•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Dealing with high ankle sprain•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Surfaces on IR•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Considered week-to-week•
-
Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Day-to-day with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...