Valimaki notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Valimaki has found a groove recently, with four assists in six games since the calendar flipped to February. The Finnish blueliner has five helpers, 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and six PIM through 13 appearances. There's still a bit of work to do for the 22-year-old to round out his game, but Valimaki should be a mainstay in the Flames' lineup for a majority of the season.