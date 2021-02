Valimaki recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Valimaki threaded a pass to the net-front area, where Andrew Mangiapane redirected the puck past Connor Hellebuyck late in the first period. The 22-year-old Valimaki only has three assists to go with 18 blocked shots and 14 shots on net through 10 games. He's displayed his strong vision in recent games -- if he can find some consistency, his scoring numbers should rise.