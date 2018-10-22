Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Lowest ice time among defensemen
Valimaki was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Valimaki spent 17 minutes on the ice as the sparsest involvement among defenders in the game. He did spend a minute on the power play, finishing with a plus-1 rating and blocking five shots in the win.
