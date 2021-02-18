Valimaki posted an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Valimaki earned the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's second-period tally. The 22-year-old Valimaki has six assists, 24 shots and 20 blocked shots through 16 games. He's been paired with Mark Giordano in the last two games, which has allowed Valimaki to see first-pairing usage and some time on the top power-play unit, at the expense of Rasmus Andersson's playing time.