Valimaki collected an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Valimaki had a shot-pass that Byron Froese redirected past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the second period. That's become a noticeable part of Valimaki's game recently -- he seems to find the right pass in the offensive zone. The Finnish blueliner has four assists, 18 shots on goal and 17 blocked shots through 12 contests in a third-pairing role.