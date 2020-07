Valimaki (knee) is participating in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Valimaki missed the entirety of the regular season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn ACL he suffered during offseason training, but it appears as though he'll be an option for the Flames during the playoffs if and when he's needed. The 2017 first-round pick notched three points in 24 appearances with the big club in 2018-19.