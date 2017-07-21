Valimaki agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with Calgary on Friday.

Valimaki was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft following two seasons in the WHL. A native of Finland, the blueliner racked up an impressive 61 points in 60 outings last year. Where the 18-year-old suits up in 2017-18 will be a matter of speculation throughout training camp as he is still eligible to return to juniors but could compete in either the AHL or even the NHL.