Valimaki agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with Calgary on Friday.
Valimaki was selected 16th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft following two seasons in the WHL. A native of Finland, the blueliner racked up an impressive 61 points in 60 outings last year. Where the 18-year-old suits up in 2017-18 will be a matter of speculation throughout training camp as he is still eligible to return to juniors but could compete in either the AHL or even the NHL.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...