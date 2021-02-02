Valimaki notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Valimaki displayed some serious poise with his primary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's third-period tally. The pass beat three defenders and all Gaudreau needed to do was redirect it into the wide-open net. The 22-year-old Valimaki has struggled with consistency in 2020-21 -- he has just two assists, a minus-3 rating and 15 blocked shots through eight appearances. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can probably ignore the Finn, but dynasty managers will want to hang on through his learning curve at the NHL level.