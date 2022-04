Valimaki was sent back to AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Valimaki's demotion comes as Oliver Kylington (upper body) and Erik Gudbranson (undisclosed) are both poised to rejoin the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday. For his part, Valimaki has logged just nine games for the Flames this season in which he has recorded two assists, 11 shots and eight hits while averaging 15:42 of ice time.