Valimaki had an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

The Finnish defender hadn't featured in an NHL game since Nov. 23 after an ankle injury. Valimaki stayed at AHL Stockton to get back up to game speed, but he will likely remain on the NHL roster for the Flames' playoff run. The rookie has a goal and two helpers in 23 games this year.

