Valimaki produced an assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Valimaki set up Milan Lucic for the Flames' second goal of the game. It was the first point of the year for Valimaki, who also has seven shots on goal, eight blocked and a minus-3 rating in five appearances. The 22-year-old is averaging 16:13 per game on the third pairing with Nikita Nesterov. It's likely Valimaki won't do enough to earn fantasy interest in 2020-21, but the first-round pick from 2017 is a solid option to stash in dynasty formats -- a move up the lineup could come as soon as next season.