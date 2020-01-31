Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Resumes skating
Valimaki (knee) has resumed skating but there is no timeline for his return, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Valimaki suffered an ACL injury in August 2019 and has been out of action for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign. While he has resumed skating, he still has a long way to go to be ready for game action. Per Steinberg, the Finnish defenseman will start to partake in practice in the near future. Valimaki is one of the Flames' top defensive prospects -- the organization will be very cautious to make sure he doesn't suffer any unnecessary setbacks in his recovery process.
