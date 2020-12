The Flames have recalled Valimaki from his loan with Tampereen Ilves of Finland's Liiga, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Valimaki was highly productive during his loan, racking up two goals and 19 points while posting a plus-15 rating in 19 games. The 2017 first-round pick missed the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign after suffering an ACL injury during offseason training, but he's expected to be a full-time player for the Flames this season, likely in a third-pairing role.