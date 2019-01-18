Valimaki (ankle) was back on the ice for morning skate Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This news concerns Calgary's first-round (16th overall) draft pick from 2017. Valimaki still has a ways to go in his recovery considering this was his first time skating since sustaining the high-ankle sprain in late November, but he at least appears to be moving in the right direction.