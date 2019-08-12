Valimaki sustained an ACL injury during offseason training that will require surgery and keep him out indefinitely.

In his rookie campaign, Valimaki saw action in 19 games last year, in which he notched one goal, two assists and 28 shots while averaging 15:29 of ice time. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the defenseman figured to have the inside track on a regular spot in the lineup, but will now face the prospect of missing most, if not all, of the upcoming season. Oliver Kylington and Alexander Yelesin will likely compete for the opening on the blue line during training camp, though a trade acquisition or free agent signing could be in the club's future. While the team didn't provide a specific timeline, fantasy owners should expect a six-month absence at minimum.