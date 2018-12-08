Valimaki (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Calgary's 2017 first-round (16th overall) draft pick is labeled week-to-week with his injury. A left-shooting defenseman, Valimaki produced 40 goals and 98 assists over 159 games for WHL Tri-City between 2015-18, but he's only managed two points between 22 games in the high-pressure environment of the NHL. The Finn probably doesn't have any redraft interest at the moment, but his lofty draft stock alone should appeal to dynasty leaguers.

More News
Our Latest Stories