Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Surfaces on IR
Valimaki (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Calgary's 2017 first-round (16th overall) draft pick is labeled week-to-week with his injury. A left-shooting defenseman, Valimaki produced 40 goals and 98 assists over 159 games for WHL Tri-City between 2015-18, but he's only managed two points between 22 games in the high-pressure environment of the NHL. The Finn probably doesn't have any redraft interest at the moment, but his lofty draft stock alone should appeal to dynasty leaguers.
