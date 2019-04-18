Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Takes assist on playoff debut
Valimaki recorded an assist, two shots and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.
Making his postseason debut, the Finnish blueliner managed an assist. It's his fourth point in 25 contests including the regular season. Valimaki replaced Oscar Fantenberg on the third pairing for this contest, but it's unclear if he did enough Wednesday to maintain the lineup spot for Friday's Game 5.
