Valimaki is set to start the season in Calgary, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Valimaki, 19, spent last season playing for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League where he registered 45 points in 43 games. The 16th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft will hope to make an early impression and avoid an early-season demotion.

